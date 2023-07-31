Posted: Jul 31, 2023 10:26 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2023 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.

Registratopn for the fall registration begins today, July 31, 2023.

There are no requirements. All you need is to be an adult with an interest in continuing your educational experiences and engaging with others. Membership is required to enroll in courses. Topics change each semester and range from art, history, culture, cinema, cuisine and more.

For More Information, log on to https://education.okstate.edu/outreach/osher-lifelong-learning-institute/bartlesville.html