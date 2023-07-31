Posted: Jul 31, 2023 1:50 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2023 2:08 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning for their regular weekly commissioner meetings, in what was a run of the mill meeting. They discussed three surplus vehicles, including a Ford Expedition, Dodge Charger, and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

There was a concerned Nowata Citizen that spoke to the Commissioners about the upkeep of the courthouse and Memorial Park Grounds in Nowata.

Commissioner Troy Friddle responded by saying that there are some legal hoops to jump through, but that he will do his best to make sure there is someone taking care of the grounds upkeep.