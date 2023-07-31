News
Osage County
Commissioners Table Final Plat for Britton Landing
The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly Monday meeting and voted to table the final plat for Britton Landing. The area of land is 10.10 acres with a total of 14 blocks.
Commissioner Everett Piper suggested that the item needs to go through zoning and planning for a more expert opinion before the item is taken to the commissioners.
The commissioners also surplus a 2013 Dodge Sedan from the sheriff’s office.
The commissioners meet at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.
