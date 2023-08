Posted: Jul 31, 2023 6:45 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2023 6:49 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska City Council members held an executive meeting Monday evening to discuss appointing a full-time city manager.

After an hour in executive session, Mayor Mark Buchanan announced the council’s decision.

Bill Sweeden was elected to be the interim city manager on May 25, and will continue to hold that position through the process.