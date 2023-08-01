Posted: Aug 01, 2023 3:44 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2023 3:44 AM

Chris Freund

Warmer temperatures and the lack of rain has caused the city of Caney to enter a stage three water emergency.

Mayor Josh Elliott says these reasons, plus the lack of water flowing over the dam, led to the early closing of the city swimming pool.

In addition to the swimming pool restriction, outdoor watering of yards and flowers, the washing of motor vehicles, boats, and trailers or the exterior of buildings are prohibited. Elliott also says car washes will not be operating while the stage three water emergency is in effect.