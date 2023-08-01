Posted: Aug 01, 2023 6:42 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2023 6:42 AM

Tom Davis

The Cool Room Project at Elder Care addresses the needs of seniors in Bartlesville during the summer months, offering relief to those who do not have air conditioning in their homes during the hottest months of the year. Air conditioners are loaned out free of charge to qualifying seniors 60 and older to provide a safe “cool room” during the deadly heat of summer days.

Angie Thompson, director of development, said the intent of the project is not to cool the entire house but to allow one room to be a place to escape the scorching temperatures of summer.

“Units are loaned at the beginning of the summer and returned towards the end of September when temperatures begin to cool. At least one room in the home must have a door that can be closed to close off the room, allowing that room to be ‘The Cool Room. The room must also have a window near a 110-volt capacity outlet.”

To request an air conditioner from the Cool Room Project, call Elder Care at 918-336-8500. Supply is limited for seniors who qualify.