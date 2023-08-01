News
Osage Hills Pool Shuttle Canceled
Kelli Williams & Nathan Thompson
The free shuttle to Osage Hills State Park Swimming Pool has been discontinued due to lack of use. Cimarron Transit, which operates the city of Bartlesville's public transit system CityRide, offered to make free rides available to the Osage Hills Pool last month. But with the opening of the city-owned Fronter Pool, no one has taken advantage of the shuttle.
"We appreciate everything Cimarron Transit did to provide this service for our residents. But if no one is using the shuttle it only makes sense to discontinue it so the drivers don't have to check the pick-up locations," Bailey said.
