Posted: Aug 01, 2023

Nathan Thompson

A legendary event is flying "Back to Bartlesville" in September.

The "Back to Bartlesville Regional Fly-In" is set to land at Bartlesville Municipal Airport for two days, Sept. 22-23, and is expected to attract dozens of general aviation planes, historic military aircraft and the long-awaited return flights of biplanes.

Beginning in 1987, Bartlesville was home to the Biplane Expo and the National Biplane Association. It was the world's largest biplane gathering, but after 22 years, the Biplane Expo held its final event in 2009. The tradition of great aviation events continued with the Tulsa Regional Fly-In and the Bellanca Fly-In. Those events didn't quite draw the crowds and excitement that the Biplane Expo did.

But a group wants to return to those glory days where hundreds of aircraft flew in to Bartlesville and thousands of onlookers came to enjoy aeronautic innovation and history. Kevin Conner with "Back to Bartlesville Regional Fly-In" hopes this inaugural event will do just that

The fly-in will feature one of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team's Douglas C-49 "Wild Kat", which is based in Bartlesville. During the event, professionally trained paratrooper re-enactors will do a live parachute jump demonstration. The Tulsa Warbirds, a group that operates vintage T-6 Texan Trainers, will also be on-hand for the fly-in. Additionally, the fly-in will feature several PT-17 Stearman biplanes, the Van's RV Formation Team flying multiple kit aircraft in low-level formations and several Bellanca aircraft as well.

More than anything, Connor wants to teach the youth of today about the flying heroes of WWII and grab their attention on aviation innovation and history

The "Back to Bartlesville Fly-In" will be a great event for families, as the cost to park a vehicle is only $10 per carload. But Bartlesville City Councilor Billie Roane says the experience is priceless