Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Audra Fogle with the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center invited everyone to join them for Wild Brew 2023 where you can, "Drink a Beer and Save a Bird!"

Audra said that Wild Brew is a one-of-a-kind event that combines fare from Tulsa’s best restaurants with first rate local beers, spirits and wines from Oklahoma and beyond all under one roof. Patrons choose from hundreds of beers and have the unique opportunity to chat with brewers one-on-one. Live music, live demonstrations from local artists, selfies with live birds and silent auction bidding wars keep the party hopping.

Your all-access Wild Brew ticket benefits the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, best known for its work with Bald Eagles. A decade ago, the species was on the endangered list; now, Bald Eagles are a regular part of our Oklahoma skyline. Following the success with eagles, scientists at Sutton are now working to save two of North America’s most endangered birds from disappearing from our planet.

Wild Brew - General Admission

August 26th at 5:00pm

Price: $75.00

Tickets are available at www.wildbrew.org

The Purpose Behind the Party

THE SUTTON CENTER

If you’ve heard of Wild Brew, you know it’s a terrific time in support of the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, an internationally recognized, non-profit wildlife conservation organization just outside of Tulsa in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Funds from the event underwrite ambitious recovery efforts for the masked bobwhite quail and the Attwater’s prairie-chicken, two of the most endangered birds in North America. The Sutton Center also keeps watch over Oklahoma’s bald eagles through satellite tracking, surveys, and a live nest webcam which has been viewed by thousands. The Sutton Center’s art scholarship program supports Oklahoma art education and grows a passion for wildlife conservation in young artists.

The Sutton Center was founded in 1983 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding cooperative conservation solutions for birds and the natural world through science and education. Our biologists and governing board strive to protect natural resources and environments where birds live and breed. Through their efforts, the Center has become an internationally recognized leader in avian conservation.