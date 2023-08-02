Posted: Aug 02, 2023 10:18 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2023 11:16 AM

Tom Davis

The OKM Music Festival has wrapped up, and what a great festival it was!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, OKM's Mary Lynn Mihm and interns Joyce Yang and Jocelle Dobson gave us a look ahead at two of the biggest fundraisers that will ensure another great festival in 2024.

Jocelle Dobson told us that OKM Music’s Oktoberfest is on October 7, 2023. It will be located in the heart of downtown Bartlesville on Dewey Ave. between 4th & 5th St. from 3p.m. from 9p.m.

Families with children who enjoy polka music and children’s games with have a blast at OKM Music’s Oktoberfest! Admission for children under 12 is FREE when accompanied by a paying adult.

Great music, great food and cold beer will be provided.

Mary Lynn Mihm let everyone know that there is a change this year for Christkindl Market. Since the last Bedlam football game between OU and OSU is on November 4, the Christkindl Market will be moved to November 11, 2023 9am-5pm and November 12, 2023 11am-5pm at the Hilton Garden Inn, 205 SW Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville. This will give people and chance to see the game and off two days of the Christkindl Market instead of one.

You'll experience a traditional Bavarian market while enjoying a smorgasbord of food vendors and local artisans. Community partners come together to help OKM bring this whimsical European Event to life! Falling snow, Gluhwein (German mulled wine), Nikolo (St. Nicholas), Christmas carolers, children’s activities, and shopping fill the winter air! Twinkly lights and warm Gluhwein make for a perfect night.