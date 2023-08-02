Posted: Aug 02, 2023 10:33 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2023 5:19 AM

Evan Fahrbach

During the weekly Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday a special student from Oklahoma State was recognized.

The Oklahoma State Ag Extension Office hosted a summer intern into Washington County – Elizabeth Kopsky spent her summer helping with different initiatives from the Ag Extension office.

Kopsky talks about her time in Northeast Oklahoma.

Kopsky mentioned learning all the details and intricacies of planning ag services for the county and planning events.