Posted: Aug 02, 2023 11:55 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2023 11:59 AM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man appeared in court this week on the charge of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor child. According to an affidavit, the victim stated that Charles Whitlock Jr. was trying to force his way through a door the victim was blocking to get away from Whitlock while the victim was carrying a one-year-old child.

The victim alleges that Whitlock forced himself into the room and knocked the victim to the ground with the child in their hands, causing the child to hit their head and the victim. The victim also alleges that Whitlock hit them in their stomach after “ripping” the minor child from their arms.

The responding officer noticed injuries on the victim that were consistent with their story. Whitlock made his $5,000 bond and will be seen in court again on October 18th.