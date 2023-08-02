Posted: Aug 02, 2023 1:41 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2023 4:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education met for only 15 minutes Wednesday morning to take care of three business items.

The board approved just over $827,000 for the guaranteed maximum price for the second construction project at the new Bartlesville Agriculture Education Center, which will include two greenhouses and the support facilities for them. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says a $500,000 grant from the Lyon Foundation will pay for more than half of that, and the guaranteed maximum price is bid out at a higher amount because of uncertainty in the market for construction material. McCauley says he expects the actual bids will come in at a lower price.

The Board of Education also approved several purchase orders, including steel work for the new video scoreboard at Custer Stadium on the Bartlesville High School campus. McCauley says the hope is to have the new scoreboard active by the first home football game, but will keep the older, smaller scoreboard operational as a back-up plan.