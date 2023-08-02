Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Osage Co.

Posted: Aug 02, 2023 3:00 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2023 3:00 PM

Commissioners Approve Re-Roofing Building, New Road Striper

Share on RSS

 

Dalton Spence
The Osage County Commissioners awarded a bid to Road Safe Traffic Systems for a pickup-mounted road striper earlier this week during the commissioners' weekly meeting.
The commissioners also approved signing a resolution to re-roof the emergency management building. 
The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. in the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska. The meeting is open to the public. 

« Back to News