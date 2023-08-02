Posted: Aug 02, 2023 3:59 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2023 3:59 PM

Chase McNutt

Two Bartlesville men were arrested on Monday, Aug. 1st and charged with carrying firearms under the influence and pointing firearms at a woman. According to an affidavit, Omar Parks, and Devonta Collier along with a third party held a woman at gun point and threatened her.

Collier is accused of walking up to the woman before the other two and asking the victim if she was ready to die before pointing the firearm at her.

While officers were patrolling for the vehicle, a gray SUV was found in a parking lot that contained the suspects. Omar Parks admitted to putting a firearm under the driver’s seat because he had been drinking alcohol that night along with the Collier.

Parks was given a bond of $75,000 and Collier’s bond was set at $50,000. Both men have a new court date of Aug. 11th at 9 am.