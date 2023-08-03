Posted: Aug 03, 2023 9:09 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2023 10:10 AM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma's annual sales tax holiday weekend begins Friday and end at midnight on Sunday.

During the weekend, sales of articles of clothing or footwear that the Oklahoma Tax Commission defines as “designed to be worn on or about the human body” and the sales price of the article is less than $100 will be exempt from sales taxes.

However, the exemption does not apply to the sale of some special items commonly purchased: