Posted: Aug 03, 2023 9:18 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2023 9:18 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,500 contribution to Building Bridges of Oklahoma.

The funds will be used to purchase laptops for client use. The laptops will help empower clients by providing essential resources for computer education, personal development, resume writing, job searches, and more.

Arvest sales manager Whitney Doolin presented the check to Kim Breedlove, Building Bridges of Oklahoma executive director.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Building Bridges to help its clients with computer skills and to provide new opportunities,” Doolin said.

Building Bridges mission of “Together we can equip and inspire families toward self-sufficiency” creates an environment of hope to help individuals and families overcome situational and generational poverty.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Arvest Foundation for the generous donation to Building Bridges of Oklahoma,” Breedlove said. “We look forward to the opportunities and growth that having new laptops will provide our families. We are so grateful for the continued support of the Arvest Foundation in our mission of helping our families toward success.”