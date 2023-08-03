Posted: Aug 03, 2023 9:38 AMUpdated: Aug 03, 2023 10:09 AM

Sheri Garris & Nathan Thompson

Students in Nowata are preparing to go back to school and the Nowata Public School District wants to make enrollment go as smoothly as possible.

Coming up next Wednesday, Aug. 9, all three school buildings in Nowata will have computers set up in their main offices for parents who have not yet completed online enrollment for their students. Parents may use the computers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The district reminds parents that you must be enrolled to guarantee your student has a schedule and classroom placement.

Nowata will hold their Back to School Night at all three schools from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The first day of class is Thursday, Aug. 17.