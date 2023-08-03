News
Posted: Aug 03, 2023 3:15 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2023 3:15 PM
Caney Police Receive Body Cameras Grant
Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson
The Caney, Kansas Police Department receives a grant for the upgrade of their body worn cameras and system.
Caney Police Chief Ike Dye says the new cameras will help with accountability and safety within the department, but priority number one is transparency with the community.
Dye says the body worn cameras are becoming as important as a police officers weapon while on duty, adding that the new cameras and cloud based operating system will keep files from being deleted and will have improved storage capacity, saving the department funding on extra storage space. He says the job of a law enforcement officer has changed since he started, because of the availability of technology.
Grant awards totalling over seven-million dollars were made to 265 small, rural, and tribal law enforcement agencies across 44 states. Dye thanks City Clerk Amber Dean and former Police Chief Kevin Kitterman for their efforts for the grant.
