Posted: Aug 04, 2023 9:26 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2023 9:26 AM

Nathan Thompson

A long-time volunteer with the Washington County Soccer Club is expected to receive a posthumous and meaningful honor from the Bartlesville City Council on Monday evening.

Joe Bares spend more than two decades with the soccer club and served on the board, as well as being the referee coordinator and a head coach. He died unexpectedly on April 9, 2023 at the age of 73.

To honor his memory and service, the Bartlesville City Council is expected to re-name the soccer fields at Robinwood Park to “Joe Bares Soccer Complex.”

In other business, the council is expected to approve the collective bargaining agreement between the city and International Association of Firefighters Local 200 for this fiscal year.

The City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.