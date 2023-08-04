Posted: Aug 04, 2023 2:13 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2023 3:47 PM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

Repairs have been made to the water leak in Caney.

City officials say the leak at Sixth Avenue and High Street has been repaired, but residents can expect lower water pressure.

Because of the break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system, a boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Caney. Residents should boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. Also, dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.