Posted: Aug 04, 2023 3:22 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2023 3:46 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners are starting August with a bang with a possible signing and approval of ambulance services for the Avant and Barnsdall area.

If approved, the contract would be with Survival Flight EMS, where the monthly cost would be $20,000. Under this version of the proposed contract services, the agreement would not start officially until Oct.1.

There will be an executive session near the end of the meeting to discuss confidential information with its attorney concerning a lawsuit involving the board of commissioners.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska. The meeting is open to the public.