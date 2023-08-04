Posted: Aug 04, 2023 4:22 PMUpdated: Aug 04, 2023 4:22 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council is set to meet for their first of two regular monthly meetings in August on Monday. Most items on the agenda are centered on the topic of the 2023-24 budget. They will also discuss on approving a resolution on increasing revenues and expenditures by $50,000 for funds from Cherokee Nation, and then for $43,000 for funds from accumulating fees over the years.

They will also vote on approving the destruction of records ranging from 2016-2018 in banking, claims, daily deposit reports, and payroll. They finally will decide on whether to enter executive session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development.

The meeting is on Aug 7th at 7 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Dewey.