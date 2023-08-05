Posted: Aug 05, 2023 3:45 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2023 5:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

Four Bartlesville girls were struck by lightning Saturday morning while in the water at Blue Hole Park in Mayes County.

According to Grand River Dam Authority Police, the girls were in the water at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning when lightning struck, injuring them all. Multiple sources outside of the GRDA confirm the four girls are from Bartlesville.

GRDA Police say two of the girls were taken by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital and the other two girls were transported to a Pryor hospital in personal vehicles.

GRDA Police, Mayes Emergency Services Trust Authority, Mayes County Sheriff’s Department, Kenwood Fire Department, and Chimney Rock Fire Department all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Bartlesville Radio will update this story as more information becomes available.