Posted: Aug 07, 2023 1:25 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 1:29 PM

Sheri Garris & Nathan Thompson

Boil water advisories remain in effect for two cities in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Caney due to possible contamination caused by a major water leak. The leak has been repaired but the boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

The city of Galena is also under a boil water advisory for the Empire Neighborhood North of Eveningstar Road.

Residents should boil water for at least one minute before drinking it or using it for food preparation, or use bottled water instead. Dispose of any ice cubes and disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.