Osage County
Posted: Aug 07, 2023 1:58 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 8:49 PM
Ambulance Contract Approved for Avant, Barnsdall
Dalton Spence
The Osage County Commissioners approved a deal for ambulance services in the Barnsdall and Avant areas with Survival Flight EMS for $20,000 a month. The contract begins on Oct. 1 and runs through June 30, 2024.
Survival Flight EMS will take over mostly the same areas as Miller EMS.
Representatives of Skiatook’s EMS said they are willing to help because they could get to some locations quicker.
The deal brings the area stability after not having a contract for ambulance services since July 1.
