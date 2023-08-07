Posted: Aug 07, 2023 1:58 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 8:49 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners approved a deal for ambulance services in the Barnsdall and Avant areas with Survival Flight EMS for $20,000 a month. The contract begins on Oct. 1 and runs through June 30, 2024.

Survival Flight EMS will take over mostly the same areas as Miller EMS.

The deal brings the area stability after not having a contract for ambulance services since July 1.