Posted: Aug 07, 2023 2:14 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 2:14 PM

Nathan Thompson

The National FFA Organization has recognized Bartlesville FFA as a National 3-Star Chapter, which is the highest distinction awarded to a chapter each year. Bartlesville FFA is one of only 26 programs in the state of Oklahoma to earn this recognition.

The Bartlesville FFA was also named a top-10 national finalist for the Premier Chapter in Growing Leaders Division of the National Chapter Award, which recognizes the most innovative activities from across the nation. This was for the chapter's “Smells Like Team Spirit” FFA meeting activity that took place this past April.

Bartlesville FFA was also selected as a top-10 national finalist in the Model of Excellence award. That is for chapters which exhibit exemplary qualities in all categories of the National Chapter Award, including growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. There are 8,995 FFA chapters in the nation, so this is an incredibly significant accomplishment for the young FFA chapter to achieve.

Bartlesville FFA will compete virtually at the end of September in the Model of Excellence and Premier Chapter national qualifying presentations where the top three chapters will advance to the in-person final presentations at the National FFA Convention this fall.