Posted: Aug 07, 2023 3:26 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 3:26 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested this week on a warrant for his arrest due to a failure to appear on a previous charge. Police were coming to arrest Levi Mclain after they executed a warrant for his arrest. While putting him under arrest, they asked Mclain if he had any illegal items on him that would constitute a felony if found on his person at the jail.

Mclain would pull out a small blue bag from his backpack that contained used syringes, a spoon, and a small clear bag with white powdery residue on them, and two smashed soda cans with white powdery residue on them as well. Mclain told police that he used the cans to crush his meth to turn it into a powdery form.

Mclain was given an aggregate bond of $20,000 and his next court date is set for August 25th.