Posted: Aug 07, 2023 8:02 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 8:03 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council met for their first of two regular monthly meetings on Monday night, and they had a couple of important items of discussion. The first being the approval of a newly appointed councilmember, Stan Barron. Mayor Tom Hays gave some background on Barron.

The other big item of discussion was centered on whether or not to assist with the financing of a heavy brush / tanker 3 project with the Dewey Volunteer Fire Department. The price of the truck is at $78,500 but the Volunteer Fire Department is going to pay half the bill, along with applying for grants to reimburse the city with after the fact.

The motion was approved. They lastly went into executive session to discuss and take possible action regarding economic development, which was in reference to a property selling.

The Dewey City Council will meet again on August 21st at 7 pm at Dewey City Hall in the Council Chambers.