Posted: Aug 07, 2023 8:57 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 8:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council unanimously approved on Monday the naming of Robinwood Park's soccer fields to "Joe Bares Soccer Complex."

Larry Curtis, the city's community development director, says it is a fitting tribute to Joe Bares' legacy as a huge supporter of soccer in Bartlesville.

Bares spend more than two decades with the Washington County Soccer Club and served on the board, as well as being the referee coordinator and a head coach. He died unexpectedly on April 9, 2023 at the age of 73.