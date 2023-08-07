News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 07, 2023 8:57 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2023 8:59 PM
City Council Renames Soccer Fields in Honor of Joe Bares
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville City Council unanimously approved on Monday the naming of Robinwood Park's soccer fields to "Joe Bares Soccer Complex."
Larry Curtis, the city's community development director, says it is a fitting tribute to Joe Bares' legacy as a huge supporter of soccer in Bartlesville.
Bares spend more than two decades with the Washington County Soccer Club and served on the board, as well as being the referee coordinator and a head coach. He died unexpectedly on April 9, 2023 at the age of 73.
A new sign will be installed at the soccer complex at Robinwood Park reflecting its new name.
« Back to News