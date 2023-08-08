Posted: Aug 08, 2023 9:11 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2023 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland was our gust on CITY MATTERS on Tuesday broadcast on KWON. The Mayor talked about transparency at city hall from the new audio visual equipment to present the city council meetings but also the ability to allow citizens to speak freely.

The Bartlesville City Council on Monday approved the collective bargaining agreement between the city and International Association of Firefighters Local 200 for this fiscal year. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Mayor Dale Copeland said he's happy with it.

Other topics covered included the naming of the soccer fields a Robinwood Park to Joe Bares Soccer Complex; the awarding of a contract for Delaware and Clear Creek Loop; and a remind that school starts on Thursday and that Bartlesville Police will be paying extra attention to school zones.