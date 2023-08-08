Posted: Aug 08, 2023 3:38 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2023 3:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

Periodic water outages will be possible for some customers in Ochelata beginning Wednesday.

The Town of Ochelata announced Tuesday a water line is being repaired beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, which will cause periodic water shut-offs while the work is being completed.

Town officials say all customers east of LeBlanc Street will be impacted during the periodic outages.