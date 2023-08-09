Posted: Aug 09, 2023 9:12 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2023 9:12 AM

Tom Davis

Thursday kicks off the new school year for students in Bartlesville. Mayor Dale Copeland and the Bartlesville Police are issuing some reminders.

Officer Chris Neal with the Bartlesville Police Department in a written statement said that school zones will be monitored by BPD officers.

According to BPD, each school will begin this school year with at least one resource officer and there will also be an SRO at Tri-County Tech.