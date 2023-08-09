Posted: Aug 09, 2023 9:19 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2023 3:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

An older piece of military history caused a large police response Tuesday evening at a gun shop in west Bartlesville.

According to Bartlesville Police, a citizen dropped off what was thought to be a “live” older military explosive device to a gun shop near Frank Phillips Boulevard and Virginia Avenue for disposal. The gun shop then called police for assistance.

Capt. Daniel Elkins with the Bartlesville Police Department says a perimeter was set-up around the gun shop, impacting traffic while the incident was handled. Elkins says the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad responded quickly and advised the device was not a “live” explosive but was instead a military relic with no explosives.

The scene was cleared just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Elkins says no crime was committed and thanked OHP for their quick response.