Posted: Aug 09, 2023 12:40 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2023 12:40 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore was scheduled to give a monthly update, but had to postpone that because of possible budgetary changes in the future.



Moore did however talk about an upcoming docuseries regarding the upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Griffin Media is putting together this together and the company would like the Tourism Department to be their primary sponsor.



This will be a seven part series you can watch on the News on 6 and will begin by focusing on how the Osage Tribe ended up in Oklahoma and follow up with where the tribe is today.