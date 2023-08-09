Posted: Aug 09, 2023 2:52 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2023 2:52 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court on Wednesday after being arrested on the charges of DUI and causing an accident without a valid driver’s license. Dylan Lee was involved in a crash near Nova Ave and Price Rd. Lee was showing signs of slurred speech, the inability to communicate or stand on his own, and had the odor of an alcoholic beverage after police arrived.

District Attorney Will Drake recommended a bond of $25,000 for Lee due to the fact that this is his fifth DUI charge since 2003. Judge Linda Thomas agreed and set his bond at $25,000 and gave him a court date of Aug. 25th.