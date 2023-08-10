Posted: Aug 10, 2023 12:06 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 12:06 PM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook’s Third Thursday in the Park is a week away, as the public is welcome to gather at Central Park where there will be food trucks, vendors and live music featuring PJ and the Boys. The event lasts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The annual back-to-school bash is also scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Jarrett Farms. There will be inflatables, yard games, food and drinks on hand for purchase. There will be a $5 admission fee and those 3 and under get in for free.

The Chamber of Commerce also wants to remind the community that Pioneer Day is just over a month away. Among other activities going on throughout the day, you will have the opportunity to sign the kids up for a morning fishing derby and a 5K and fun run.