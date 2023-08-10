Posted: Aug 10, 2023 1:05 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 3:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Heat advisories are in effect for Friday across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

The National Weather Service offices in Tulsa issued the advisory from noon until 8 p.m. on Friday for northeast Oklahoma and the weather service office in Wichita issued the advisory from noon until 9 p.m. in southeast Kansas.

The weather service says hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create potentially dangerous situations where heat illnesses are possible. Heat index values between 105 degrees and 110 degrees are expected for Friday.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.