Posted: Aug 10, 2023 3:38 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 3:38 PM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water advisory for the city of Caney.

The advisory was issued because of a line break resulting from the loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the city of Caney have been deemed by the KDHE to be resolved.

The KDHE will be the only organization that rescinds boil orders or advisories, following testing at a certified laboratory.