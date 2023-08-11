News
Buchanan Appointed to Pardon, Parole Board
Nathan Thompson
Former Washington County and Nowata County District Attorney Kevin Buchanan has been appointed to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Buchanan to the board on Aug. 3 to replace Kelly Stocker, who submitted her resignation on July 12.
Buchanan served as the District 11 District Attorney since 2011 after he was elected in 2010. He decided not to run for re-election in 2022 and retired in January 2023. Will Drake succeeded Buchanan in January 2023 after he was elected as the new District Attorney in November 2022.
