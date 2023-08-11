Posted: Aug 11, 2023 1:02 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 1:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

Former Washington County and Nowata County District Attorney Kevin Buchanan has been appointed to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Buchanan to the board on Aug. 3 to replace Kelly Stocker, who submitted her resignation on July 12.