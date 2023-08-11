Posted: Aug 11, 2023 2:22 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 2:23 PM

Chase McNutt

Oklahoma Football announced their final two non-conference opponents for the 2024 football season. The Sooners will now play Houston and the University of Maine along with Temple and Tulane before they hit conference play next season.

All four of those games will be home games, along with three conference home games for the Sooners which gives them seven total home games to just five road games in 2024.

OU will also see Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee at home in conference play. They will play road games at Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri.