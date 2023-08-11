Posted: Aug 11, 2023 2:43 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board is slated to meet on Monday evening for its monthly meeting. This will be the second board meeting for Superintendent Chris Tanner, who took over for David Cash in July.

Among the list of agenda items, the board will look to approve the student handbook for the school year and talk about a six acre soccer area. The board will also consider approving meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board will also consider signing memorandum of understandings with Tulsa Community College and Grand Mental Health for the 2023-2024 school year. They will also consider signing a contract with the Osage County Interlocal Cooperative for special education services for the coming school year. The board will also go into executive session to discuss personnel matters, including the possibility of approving an amendment to the negotiated agreement for the athletics incentives plan.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the administration building and is open to the public.