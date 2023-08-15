News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 15, 2023 9:13 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2023 9:13 AM
BPD Starts Park Patrol Unit
Nathan Thompson
A new public safety effort is underway for Bartlesville's Pathfinder Parkway and city parks.
During the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce's "Know the Ville" event on Tuesday Morning, Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles says the Bartlesville Police Department is planning a special unit of officers just for patrol along the Pathfinder and in the city's park system. Roles says there isn't necessarily a crime problem, but the new patrol will give patrons peace of mind while enjoying Bartlesville's walking trails and public outdoor spaces.
