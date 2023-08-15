Posted: Aug 15, 2023 9:24 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2023 9:24 AM

Chase McNutt

The Pioneer Woman Museum is set to host its annual Prairie to Palate fundraising dinner on Thursday, September 21, from 6-9 p.m. The event will be held on the lawn of the Pioneer Woman Museum in Ponca City.

Prairie to Palate is an outdoor, farm-to-table dining experience. Enjoy a night of food, wine, live music, and a silent auction. Dinner will be provided by Stagecoach BBQ & Catering, dessert by Banana Crate, drinks by Vortex Alley Brewing and El Patio, and live music by Ryan Burkett. All proceeds support the Pioneer Woman Museum and Statue’s operating costs throughout the year.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at the PWM website. Must RSVP by Friday, September 15. The Pioneer Woman Museum is located at 701 Monument Rd. in Ponca City.

For more information, call 580-765-6108 or visit their website, pioneerwomanmuseum.com.