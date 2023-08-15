Posted: Aug 15, 2023 9:29 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2023 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

About 100 Phillips 66 employees will be released after a transition period, according a statement released by Phillips 66 after Bartlesville Radio sought clarification after hearing layoff rumors.

The Statement Reads:

"As part of its Business Transformation, Phillips 66 is creating a multi-functional enterprise services organization to progress its companywide effort to ensure process efficiency and enable sustainable savings. As a result, the company announced changes to approximately 430 employee and contractor roles across its Finance and Procurement organizations in various global locations. Some employees will remain with the company as part of the new organization or in a new role, while some employees will be released after a transition period. Phillips 66 will also partner with outside companies to execute certain processes within these groups. These changes include employees and contractors at the Phillips 66 Business Operations and Innovation Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Locally, approximately 100 employees will be released after a transition period. Bartlesville employee and contractor job changes were contained to groups in Controllers, International Finance and Procurement Operations. There were no immediate releases. The transition period will take place through 2024.

Phillips 66 remains one of the largest employers in Bartlesville, an area that is an essential part of the company’s history and legacy. It continues to be a valuable location for Phillips 66’s Business Operations and Innovation Center organizations, which provide essential support to the company. The company is committed to treating its employees and contractors fairly and respectfully during these changes."