Posted: Aug 15, 2023 1:27 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2023 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting in Pawhuska, the county signed an interlocal agreement with both the City of Skiatook and the Skiatook Public School System. This is common practice across Osage County, but District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt, who represents Skiatook, explains why these agreements are a benefit to both parties involved.

That agreement will be in place through June 30, 2024.