Posted: Aug 15, 2023 2:36 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2023 2:37 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the first human cases of West Nile virus in the state for this year.

According to a Tuesday news release, over the last month, evidence of West Nile Virus activity has increased across the state and is now considered to be widespread. Positive mosquito pools have been identified in many regions of the state, and human infections have occurred in central, south central and southeast Oklahoma.

The Health Department is reminding the public to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites as mosquito surveillance pools in the state show continue West Nile Virus activity.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites and prevent WNV

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin and clothing when going outdoors, particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.

Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

Prevent items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flowerpots, children’s toys and tires from holding water to prevent providing mosquitoes a place to breed.

Empty pet’s outdoor water bowl and refill daily.

Scrub and refill bird baths every three days.

Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly to ensure they are not clogged.

Photo provided: U.S. Department of Agriculture