Posted: Aug 16, 2023 11:56 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2023 11:57 AM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

South Coffeyville Public Schools is joining the ranks of other area schools making improvements to its football stadium.

At a meeting on Monday, the South Coffeyville Board of Education voted to accept a bit from Musco Lighting for new lights at the football stadium. The total cost will be $164,500, to be paid through a lease-purchase agreement with Welch State Bank.