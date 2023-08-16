Posted: Aug 16, 2023 12:27 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2023 12:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Adair man is dead following a rollover crash in Rogers County Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 28-A, approximately 3 miles east of Foyil. Troopers say 32-year-old Landry Skocdopole was driving westbound on the highway in a 1993 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle went off the road, overcorrected, and then hit a guardrail. The vehicle rolled several times and came to a rest in a creek.

First responders say Skocdopole was pinned in the vehicle for an unknown amount of time and had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. He was pronounced deceased on scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.

The OHP continues to investigate.