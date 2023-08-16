Posted: Aug 16, 2023 12:54 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2023 12:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools owns a six acre tract of land across from the administration building that is used as a designated area to practice soccer. Pawhuska’s Interim City Manager, Bill Sweeden recently approached Superintendent Chris Tanner about giving that property back to the city, as Tanner explained at Monday evening’s school board meeting.

Tanner said there is no reason to give that area of land up until the City has some concrete plans on what they what to do with that area.

There was only discussion on this topic and it could be revisited at a later date.